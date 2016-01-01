Dr. Karen Purcell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purcell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Purcell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
CARE for the Bay Area555 Knowles Dr Ste 212, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 628-0783
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992898597
- University of California Medical Center, San Francisco
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Yale University School of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
Dr. Purcell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purcell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purcell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purcell speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Purcell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purcell.
