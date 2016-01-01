See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Karen Purcell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (12)
24 years of experience

Dr. Karen Purcell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Purcell works at CARE for the Bay Area in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CARE for the Bay Area
    555 Knowles Dr Ste 212, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (408) 628-0783

Hospital Affiliations
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Amenorrhea
Cancer
Family Planning Services
Amenorrhea
Cancer
Family Planning Services

Amenorrhea
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Family Planning Services
Female Infertility
Hormone Imbalance
Infertility
Male Infertility
Miscarriages
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Karen Purcell, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992898597
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California Medical Center, San Francisco
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    • University of Oklahoma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Purcell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purcell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purcell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purcell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purcell works at CARE for the Bay Area in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Purcell’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Purcell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purcell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purcell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purcell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

