Overview of Dr. Karen Ragaini, MD

Dr. Karen Ragaini, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Ragaini works at New Horizon Women's Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.