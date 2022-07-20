Dr. Raiford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Raiford, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Raiford, MD
Dr. Karen Raiford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Raiford's Office Locations
Tennessee Valley OB/GYN910 Adams St SE Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-6512Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Raiford is absolutely the best doctor. She is very attentive and caring.
About Dr. Karen Raiford, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164481073
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
