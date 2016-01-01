See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Karen Ravin, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karen Ravin, MD

Dr. Karen Ravin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Ravin works at Nemours Physicians Associates in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ravin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Physicians Associates
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 416-4441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
E. coli Food Poisoning
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
E. coli Food Poisoning
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Karen Ravin, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538266564
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Ravin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ravin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ravin works at Nemours Physicians Associates in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Ravin’s profile.

    Dr. Ravin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

