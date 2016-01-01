Dr. Karen Reardon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reardon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Reardon, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Reardon, MD
Dr. Karen Reardon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora.
Dr. Reardon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reardon's Office Locations
-
1
Banner Alzheimer's Institute3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-4000
-
2
University Physicians Hospital2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 874-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reardon?
About Dr. Karen Reardon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013095827
Education & Certifications
- OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reardon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reardon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reardon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reardon works at
Dr. Reardon has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reardon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reardon speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Reardon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reardon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reardon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reardon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.