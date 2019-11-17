Dr. Rehder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Rehder, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Rehder, MD
Dr. Karen Rehder, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Rehder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rehder's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Gynecologic Associates580 S Aiken Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 688-3653
Hospital Affiliations
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rehder?
Dr. Rehder is the best gynecologist in the city of Pittsburgh. I just love this practice! Maybe you're doing this now... shopping for a gynecologist? Years ago, I would switch to another gynecologist just about every two years. They either didn't listen, had no patience, could not solve my problems, too many long wait times (some physicians had me waiting while they attended to problem pregnancies or deliveries), and the sometimes disrespectful office staff. Not the case with Dr. Rehder's practice! I've been seeing Dr. Rehder for more then ten years. I was having major problems with fibroid cysts (very heavy bleeding, always anemic), periods that would last two weeks each month, and associated migraine headaches. I'm happy to say that she's cured me of all of these problems! Dr. Rehder is very attentive, so kind and caring, she takes all the time I need to answer my questions. The office staff is just super, the waiting room is very comfortable (good coffee!).
About Dr. Karen Rehder, MD
- Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1467492215
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehder works at
Dr. Rehder has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.