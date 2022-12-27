Dr. Karen Riggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Riggs, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Riggs, MD is a Dermatologist in Media, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.
Locations
Dermatology Ltd.101 Chesley Dr Ste 100, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 566-7111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Riggs was able to alleviate my concerns about my moles and also offer solutions for other minor issues
About Dr. Karen Riggs, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1093922536
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Dr. Riggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riggs has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Riggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riggs.
