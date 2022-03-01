Overview of Dr. Karen Ringwald, MD

Dr. Karen Ringwald, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.



Dr. Ringwald works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Wegener's Granulomatosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.