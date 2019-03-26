Dr. Karen Rizzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Rizzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Rizzo, MD
Dr. Karen Rizzo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Rizzo works at
Dr. Rizzo's Office Locations
-
1
Lancaster Ear, Nose and Throat, LLC930 Red Rose Ct Ste 301, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 390-2636
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rizzo?
Dr. Rizzo has treated me on several occasions and has performed 2 surgeries on my sinuses. The first time she fixed my deviated septum and snipped my turbinates'. The second surgery I had a sinus infection in my frontal sinues. In Oct. I began having horrible headaches and dizzy spells and my regular doctor couldn't figure it out. I was on all sorts of medications so after 5 months I went to Dr. Rizzo and she diagnosed me and took care of my issues. I won't go to anyone but her!
About Dr. Karen Rizzo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1982704607
Education & Certifications
- Episcopal|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizzo works at
Dr. Rizzo has seen patients for Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.