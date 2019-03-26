Overview of Dr. Karen Rizzo, MD

Dr. Karen Rizzo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Rizzo works at Lancaster Ear, Nose and Throat, LLC in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Outer Ear Infection and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.