Dr. Karen Roche, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Roche, MD
Dr. Karen Roche, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Roche's Office Locations
Upmc Passavant9100 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-6666
Plastic Surgery of Pittsburgh, LTD9365 McKnight Rd Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-8998
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a breast reduction and couldn't be happier with my results and my new life! She changed me to feel healthy and better about me!
About Dr. Karen Roche, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
1992789762
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- U Hlth Ctr Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roche has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roche accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Roche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roche.
