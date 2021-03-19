Overview of Dr. Karen Roden, MD

Dr. Karen Roden, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Roden works at Louisiana Oncology Associates in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.