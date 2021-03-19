Dr. Karen Roden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Roden, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Roden, MD
Dr. Karen Roden, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Roden works at
Dr. Roden's Office Locations
-
1
Louisiana Oncology Associates4809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 110, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 235-7898
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roden?
She didn’t rush through the visit. Explain what I have going on. Talked about what the next steps to my treatment will be.
About Dr. Karen Roden, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1184695009
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roden accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roden works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Roden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.