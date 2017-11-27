Dr. Karen Romero, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Romero, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Romero, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Austin Regional Clinic Southwest1807 W Slaughter Ln Ste 490, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 282-8967
Arc6210 E Highway 290, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 272-4636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I like the way Dr. Romero has always patiently answered all my questions and has never made me feel like I'm being judged like my past Dr. did. I also like how concerned she is about my wife's health as well. I love how she, and Maria (her receptionist), both know who I am. I feel very welcomed here. Thank you for that.
About Dr. Karen Romero, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1063770972
Education & Certifications
- Westchester General Hospital
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rice University
- Family Practice
Dr. Romero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
