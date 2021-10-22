Dr. Karen Romines, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Romines, DPM
Overview of Dr. Karen Romines, DPM
Dr. Karen Romines, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romines' Office Locations
- 1 9121 Folsom Blvd Ste G, Sacramento, CA 95826 Directions (916) 362-5344
-
2
Karen Romines Podiatry Incorporated10100 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste A, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 Directions (916) 362-5344
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and helpful
About Dr. Karen Romines, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1851463939
Dr. Romines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romines speaks Spanish.
Dr. Romines has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romines.
