Dr. Karen Romines, DPM

Podiatry
Overview of Dr. Karen Romines, DPM

Dr. Karen Romines, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Romines' Office Locations

  1. 1
    9121 Folsom Blvd Ste G, Sacramento, CA 95826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 362-5344
  2. 2
    Karen Romines Podiatry Incorporated
    10100 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste A, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 362-5344
    Oct 22, 2021
    Very professional and helpful
    Raymond Y Ward — Oct 22, 2021
    About Dr. Karen Romines, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851463939
