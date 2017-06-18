Dr. Rush has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Rush, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Rush, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Rush works at
Locations
Nansemond Suffolk Family Practice2897 Bridge Rd Ste D, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
The best dr I have ever been to. She really listens to her patients. I have been seeing her for years. I not only concider her my dr but a friend. She explains things to you and treats you like she really cares. Not many drs have the quality of care and concern as her. I highly recommend her to everyone. I don't kmow what I would do without her. Excellent care everytime.
About Dr. Karen Rush, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center San Deigo
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rush accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rush works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.