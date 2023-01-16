See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Karen Saland, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (375)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Karen Saland, MD

Dr. Karen Saland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 691-8000
  2. 2
    Karen B. Saland M.d. Pllc
    8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 700, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 691-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 375 ratings
    Patient Ratings (375)
    5 Star
    (272)
    4 Star
    (51)
    3 Star
    (18)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Jan 16, 2023
    Cataract surgery A HUGE THANK YOU to Dr.Saland. I was very undecided which kind of surgery to have, the basic cataract surgery which would allow me to see at a distance, but require glasses for up close reading, or the surgery which would correct both near and far vision. Thank you to Dr. B and Chris for their patience with me as I was trying to decide on which surgery. There was never any pressure from anyone. After much deliberation, I decided on the surgery to correct both near and far vision. I am absolutely THRILLED AND OVERJOYED with the results. My vision is BETTER than 20/20. THANK YOU SO MUCH Dr. Saland for giving me back my sight, especially night driving. I had stopped driving at night and now I feel very confident driving after dark since my surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Saland, she is an amazing Doctor and surgeon.
    Cathy Nichols — Jan 16, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Karen Saland, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Karen Saland, MD.

    About Dr. Karen Saland, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174512578
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Saland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    375 patients have reviewed Dr. Saland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

