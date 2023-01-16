Dr. Karen Saland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Saland, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Saland, MD
Dr. Karen Saland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saland's Office Locations
- 1 8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 691-8000
Karen B. Saland M.d. Pllc8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 700, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 691-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Cataract surgery A HUGE THANK YOU to Dr.Saland. I was very undecided which kind of surgery to have, the basic cataract surgery which would allow me to see at a distance, but require glasses for up close reading, or the surgery which would correct both near and far vision. Thank you to Dr. B and Chris for their patience with me as I was trying to decide on which surgery. There was never any pressure from anyone. After much deliberation, I decided on the surgery to correct both near and far vision. I am absolutely THRILLED AND OVERJOYED with the results. My vision is BETTER than 20/20. THANK YOU SO MUCH Dr. Saland for giving me back my sight, especially night driving. I had stopped driving at night and now I feel very confident driving after dark since my surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Saland, she is an amazing Doctor and surgeon.
About Dr. Karen Saland, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1174512578
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saland accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
375 patients have reviewed Dr. Saland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saland.
