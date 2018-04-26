Overview of Dr. Karen Salomon-Escoto, MD

Dr. Karen Salomon-Escoto, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Salomon-Escoto works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.