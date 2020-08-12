Overview of Dr. Karen Samples, MD

Dr. Karen Samples, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Samples works at Clinic For Women PA in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.