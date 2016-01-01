Overview of Dr. Karen Scanlan, MD

Dr. Karen Scanlan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Norwood Hospital.



Dr. Scanlan works at LOUIS G DUSSEAULT MD in Norwood, MA with other offices in Needham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.