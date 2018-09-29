Dr. Karen Scheer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Scheer, MD
Dr. Karen Scheer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Somerton Family Medicine Associates23 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 856-1100Monday8:15am - 3:00pmTuesday8:15am - 3:00pmWednesday8:15am - 3:00pmThursday8:15am - 3:00pmFriday8:15am - 3:00pmSaturday8:15am - 11:00am
Holy Redeemer House Calls of Pennsylvania10160 Bustleton Ave Ste A, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (215) 856-1100
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Dr.Scheer is very compassionate. She even makes house calls. She’s very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Karen Scheer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Family Practice
Dr. Scheer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheer.
