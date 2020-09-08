Overview of Dr. Karen Schneider, MD

Dr. Karen Schneider, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Cornell University Medical Center and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Schneider works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.