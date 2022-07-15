Overview

Dr. Karen Schwartz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Israel Tech Inst, Haifa and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Evidence Based Medicine Inc in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.