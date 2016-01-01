Overview of Dr. Karen Scoles, MD

Dr. Karen Scoles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Scoles works at Jefferson Internal Medicine Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.