Overview

Dr. Karen Scott, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Community Health Center Lubbock in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.