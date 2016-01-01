See All Psychiatrists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Karen Severson, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Delray Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karen Severson, MD

Dr. Karen Severson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.

Dr. Severson works at Success TMS - Delray Beach in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL, Wellington, FL, West Palm Beach, FL and Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Severson's Office Locations

    Success TMS - Delray Beach
    4205 W Atlantic Ave Ste C-301, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4244
    Clarity Health Solutions
    2055 Military Trl Ste 306, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4244
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Gemini Counseling
    12765 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 1309, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4244
    Success TMS - Palm Beach Gardens
    8845 N Military Trl Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4244
    Success TMS - Port Saint Lucie
    544 NW University Blvd Ste 102, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Tobacco Use Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Bipolar Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Group Psychotherapy
Homicidal Ideation
Major Depressive Disorder
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism
Behavior Modification
Behavior Therapy
Behavioral Disorders
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cognitive Assessment
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Combination Drug Dependence
Conduct Disorder
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Crisis Intervention
Delusional Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
EMG (Electromyography)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Family Counseling
Family Psychotherapy
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Grief
Grief Therapy
Hallucinogen Dependence
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy)
Impulse Control Disorders
Individual Therapy
Lithium Therapy (Inpatient Only)
Mania
Marital and Family Psychotherapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Marriage Break-Up
Medication Management
Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT)
Mood Disorders
Neuropsychological Testing
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Pediatric Counseling
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychological Disorders
Psychological Testing
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Psychotherapy for Crisis
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Schizophreniform Disorder
Separation Anxiety
Stress
Stress Management
Substance Abuse
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Karen Severson, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689787426
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Severson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Severson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Severson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Severson has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Severson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Severson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Severson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Severson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Severson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

