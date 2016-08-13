Overview of Dr. Karen Shin, MD

Dr. Karen Shin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.



Dr. Shin works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Los Altos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.