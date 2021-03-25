Dr. Karen Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Simmons, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Simmons, MD
Dr. Karen Simmons, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Simmons' Office Locations
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-5160Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
is she the daughter of Dr. Richard Simmons who was my outstanding obstetrician in the 1960's. He helped me over come my fear of delivery by establishing my delivery date after my due date to make sure he was there for me. god bless him and his children
About Dr. Karen Simmons, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1356365639
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmons accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
