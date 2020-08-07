Overview

Dr. Karen Simon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Simon works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.