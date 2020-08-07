Dr. Karen Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Simon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Simon works at
Locations
-
1
Ventura County Gastroenterology Medical Grp. Inc.2241 Wankel Way Ste A, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 983-0521Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Ventura County Gastroenterology4005 Mission Oaks Blvd Ste A, Camarillo, CA 93012 Directions (805) 484-7921
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simon?
My visits have always been very informative and thorough. Dr. Simon takes plenty of time to explain issues and concerns, and is very reassuring in explaining procedures. She never appears rushed and is patient and very knowledgeable about a patients condition. I have complete faith in her.
About Dr. Karen Simon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1548384167
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.