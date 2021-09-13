See All Podiatrists in Poulsbo, WA
Dr. Karen Skidmore, DPM

Podiatry
3.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Poulsbo, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Karen Skidmore, DPM

Dr. Karen Skidmore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. 

Dr. Skidmore works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Poulsbo, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Skidmore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony
    20700 Bond Rd NE Ste 104, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Karen Skidmore, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • Female
    • 1619041456
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Skidmore, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skidmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skidmore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skidmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skidmore works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Poulsbo, WA. View the full address on Dr. Skidmore’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Skidmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skidmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skidmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skidmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

