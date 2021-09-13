Dr. Karen Skidmore, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skidmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Skidmore, DPM
Overview of Dr. Karen Skidmore, DPM
Dr. Karen Skidmore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poulsbo, WA.
Dr. Skidmore's Office Locations
Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony20700 Bond Rd NE Ste 104, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skidmore?
With Dr. Skidmore it was fine last time I was there, but she's got an annoying answering/screening service now that was a pain. I told the women I was a patient, but she wanted every single bit of info as if I was new. Then she proceeded to give me the address. I pointed out again that I was already a patient. Then she said that she wanted to be sure she sent the information to the right doctor. Then she said she'd connect me with the doctor's office but gave me the direct number just in case I got disconnected. Then I once again had to wait. I got disconnected all right. I hung up. I was so annoyed by the pointless screening process. It was ridiculous. I'll look for a different doctor.
About Dr. Karen Skidmore, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
