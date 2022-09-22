Dr. Karen Slabas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slabas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Slabas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Southern Charm Womens Health Pllc1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 217, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (469) 897-4050
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Went for an exam, was treated very well & put at ease. Nondiscriminatory, discreet and I felt taken care of. It's hard to find a doctor in this state that makes you feel at ease. Definitely recommend!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- The Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Dr. Slabas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slabas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slabas has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slabas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Slabas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slabas.
