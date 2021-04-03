Dr. Karen Smigel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smigel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Smigel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Smigel, MD
Dr. Karen Smigel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Smigel works at
Dr. Smigel's Office Locations
Coastal Medical Inc900 Warren Ave Ste 400, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 331-1221
- 2 229 PO Box, Wakefield, RI 02880 Directions (401) 331-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to talk to, a good listener, wise approach to solving issues and explaining possibilities, accessible and excellent staff support
About Dr. Karen Smigel, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1114905528
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Family Practice
