Dr. Karen Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Smith, MD
Dr. Karen Smith, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
SMC - Center for Rheumatology - North Grove1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1700, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-6844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- ChoiceCare Network
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith’s team was incredibly compassionate and helpful! Dr Smith is an absolute gem! She was well prepared, obviously aware of all the previous notes and tests. She was incredibly engaging and validating, understanding the mental/emotional concerns and spent time educating about benefits from changing diet. The holistic approach was a game changer for us! We received more hope in 1 appt, than we’ve experienced after 2 months of counseling.
About Dr. Karen Smith, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154317378
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Pa And Hospital|Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Systemic Sclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
