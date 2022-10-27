Overview of Dr. Karen Smith, MD

Dr. Karen Smith, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at SMC - Center for Rheumatology - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Systemic Sclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.