Dr. Karen Smorowski, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Zion, IL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karen Smorowski, MD

Dr. Karen Smorowski, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. Smorowski works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smorowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago
    2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago

SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan

SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
3D Conformal Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
External Beam Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mammosite Catheter Insertion Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Pekin Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Karen Smorowski, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427044833
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Smorowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smorowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smorowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smorowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smorowski works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. View the full address on Dr. Smorowski’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smorowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smorowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smorowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smorowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

