Overview of Dr. Karen Smorowski, MD

Dr. Karen Smorowski, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.



Dr. Smorowski works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.