Overview of Dr. Karen Snell-Garus, MD

Dr. Karen Snell-Garus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They completed their residency with Baystate Medical Center



Dr. Snell-Garus works at Audubon Women's Medical Assocs in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.