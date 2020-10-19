Overview

Dr. Karen Squire, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Squire works at PentaHealth in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Immunization Administration and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.