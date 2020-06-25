Dr. Karen Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Stein, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Stein, MD
Dr. Karen Stein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
- 1 906b Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 301-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stein graciously assisted me through two incidents with care and professionalism! Thank you Dr. Stein
About Dr. Karen Stein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1386693489
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Ophthalmology
