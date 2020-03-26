Dr. Karen Stierman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stierman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Stierman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Stierman, MD
Dr. Karen Stierman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Stierman's Office Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Center Austin2765 Bee Caves Rd Ste 205, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 328-7722
Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Center of Austin4112 Links Ln Ste 204, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 328-7722
Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Center of Austin1730 E Whitestone Blvd # 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 328-7722
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to her for years based on the recommendation of my family doctor. She has an excellent knowledge of this area of medicine, is kind and unlike some doctors you know what is happening to you when you leave.
About Dr. Karen Stierman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972500072
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stierman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stierman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stierman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stierman has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stierman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stierman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stierman.
