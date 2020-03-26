Overview of Dr. Karen Stierman, MD

Dr. Karen Stierman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Stierman works at Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Center of Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX and Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.