See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Karen Su, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Karen Su, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Karen Su, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Su works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Newborn Metabolic Screening along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Genetics
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Su?

    Photo: Dr. Karen Su, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Karen Su, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Su to family and friends

    Dr. Su's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Su

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Karen Su, MD.

    About Dr. Karen Su, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083675292
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Su works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Su’s profile.

    Dr. Su has seen patients for Newborn Metabolic Screening, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Su has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Karen Su, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.