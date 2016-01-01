Overview

Dr. Karen Su, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Su works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Newborn Metabolic Screening along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.