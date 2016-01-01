Dr. Karen Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Su, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Su, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Locations
Medical Genetics505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karen Su, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1083675292
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Su accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su has seen patients for Newborn Metabolic Screening, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Su speaks Mandarin.
Dr. Su has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
