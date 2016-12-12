Overview

Dr. Karen Suchin, MD is a Dermatologist in Haddonfield, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Suchin works at Loren T Burns MD in Haddonfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.