Dr. Karen Susskind, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Susskind, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 289 Pleasant St Ste 501, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 679-6611
- 2 277 Pleasant St Ste 501, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 676-3292
-
3
Primacare PC Gyn67 SLADES FERRY AVE, Somerset, MA 02726 Directions (508) 676-3292
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karen Susskind, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1154315471
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
