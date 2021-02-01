Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Tan, MD
Dr. Karen Tan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Tan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
-
1
Family Ear Nose and Throat Care PC5010 State Highway 30 Ste 204, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-8185
-
2
St. Mary's Hospital At Amsterdam427 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tan?
Wonderful doctor. Compassionate. Very good with children.
About Dr. Karen Tan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1427129071
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tan speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.