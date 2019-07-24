Overview of Dr. Karen Taverna-Miller, MD

Dr. Karen Taverna-Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stroudsburg, PA. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Taverna-Miller works at St. Luke's Physician Group Inc. in Stroudsburg, PA with other offices in Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.