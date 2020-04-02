Overview of Dr. Karen Thomas, DO

Dr. Karen Thomas, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Sentara Neurology Specialists in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.