Dr. Karen Thornton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Thornton works at General Vision Services LLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.