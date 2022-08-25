Dr. Karen Toppi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toppi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Toppi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Toppi, MD
Dr. Karen Toppi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Toppi works at
Dr. Toppi's Office Locations
-
1
Genesis WHC5 Boulder Rock Dr Ste D, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 246-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toppi?
Love this woman. She left the practice here years ago, probably 20 or so, and I don’t blame her bc the other physician in the practice was a nightmare. I saw him once after she left, and finished the appt sobbing. She was, and is, the only doctor who ever knew I had a history of SA without me saying a word—apparently, my body language upon her attempting an exam was telling. But only to her, as no one else has ever noticed or made accommodations. She was so kind, gentle, and empathetic, and took as much time as was necessary to make me comfortable. I am so glad she is still practicing, and those of you who are her patients are very fortunate.
About Dr. Karen Toppi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1639149917
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toppi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toppi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toppi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toppi works at
Dr. Toppi has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toppi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Toppi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toppi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toppi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toppi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.