Overview of Dr. Karen Toribio, MD

Dr. Karen Toribio, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Saint Bernard Parish Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. Toribio works at Ochsner Health Center - Kenner in Kenner, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Swelling and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.