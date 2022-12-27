Dr. Karen Toribio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toribio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Toribio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Toribio, MD
Dr. Karen Toribio, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Saint Bernard Parish Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.
Dr. Toribio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Toribio's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Kenner200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 210, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 443-9500
-
2
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3920
-
3
Ochsner Health Center Driftwood2120 Driftwood Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 443-9500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toribio?
We discussed server pain in my entire body. Also , a change in medication.
About Dr. Karen Toribio, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619141108
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toribio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toribio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toribio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toribio works at
Dr. Toribio has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Swelling and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toribio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toribio speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Toribio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toribio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toribio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toribio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.