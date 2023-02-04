Overview of Dr. Karen Updike, MD

Dr. Karen Updike, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Updike works at Women's Personal Physicians in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.