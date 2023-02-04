Dr. Updike has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Updike, MD
Dr. Karen Updike, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Iparraguirre, Jose I, M.d.8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 302, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-4070Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 11:30am
Baptist Hospital of Miami8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-4070
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is very professional and easy going. She listen, and genuinely cares about your health.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1568540995
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Updike accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Updike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Updike has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Updike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Updike. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Updike.
