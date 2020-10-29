Dr. Vause has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Vause, MD
Dr. Karen Vause, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Vause's Office Locations
- 1 16550 Ventura Blvd Ste 212, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 995-0640
I like her. She quickly adjusted my meds with great results. I am so much better than before. Very easy to talk with. Calls back promptly and refills prescriptions quickly. Much experience in many different settings.
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1962427419
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Vause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vause. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vause.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vause, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vause appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.