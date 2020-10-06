Overview of Dr. Karen Voegtle, MD

Dr. Karen Voegtle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Voegtle works at BJC Medical Group Women's Health Care - Suite 360 in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.