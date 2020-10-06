Dr. Voegtle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Voegtle, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Voegtle, MD
Dr. Karen Voegtle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Voegtle works at
Dr. Voegtle's Office Locations
BJC Medical Group Women's Health Care - Suite 3603009 N Ballas Rd Ste 360C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Voegtle took excellent care of me throughout my pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum. Her office staff and nurses are friendly and professional. I look forward to more visits and interactions with Karen and the BJC Medical Group.
About Dr. Karen Voegtle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104823251
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE
