Dr. Karen Warren, MD

Internal Medicine
42 years of experience

Dr. Karen Warren, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Warren works at Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology
    1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 831-9487

Abdominal Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Asthma

Abdominal Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Asthma
Back Pain
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastroparesis
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Nosebleed
Osteopenia
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Karen Warren, MD

    Internal Medicine
    42 years of experience
    English
    1174566061
    Education & Certifications

    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internal Medicine
