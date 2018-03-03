See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Karen Wells, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karen Wells, MD

Dr. Karen Wells, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Wells works at Evergreenhealth Medical Center in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wells' Office Locations

    Evergreenhealth Medical Center
    12040 NE 128th St, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-2563
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 03, 2018
    I ADORE Dr. Wells. I have been going to her for over 17 years. She has delivered all 3 of my children. Makes me feel like a special guest with each visit.
    About Dr. Karen Wells, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750369732
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • Loma Linda Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wells works at Evergreenhealth Medical Center in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wells’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

