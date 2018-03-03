Dr. Karen Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Wells, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Wells, MD
Dr. Karen Wells, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Wells works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wells' Office Locations
-
1
Evergreenhealth Medical Center12040 NE 128th St, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-2563Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wells?
I ADORE Dr. Wells. I have been going to her for over 17 years. She has delivered all 3 of my children. Makes me feel like a special guest with each visit.
About Dr. Karen Wells, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1750369732
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Loma Linda Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.